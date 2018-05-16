New
Cake Decor Coffin Biscuit Kit 179G
Product Description
- Chocolate Biscuit Mix and White Writing Icing Tube.
- Looking for inspiration?
- Scan the QR code for fun ways to use this product and for some top baking tips! Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone.
- Why Not Try:
- Our super spooky Cake Décor Pumpkin Biscuit Kit for truly terrifying treats!
- Wickedly Tasty!
- So easy
- Create Your Very Own Spooky Coffin Biscuits with Our Easy-to-Squeeze Writing Icing!
- Just Add: Butter & Water
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 179G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, White Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Biscuit Mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Preparation and Usage
- What you need:
- 65g softened butter
- 15ml (1 tbsp) water
- Bake
- 1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted oven)/gas mark 4.
- 2. Carefully cut the coffin shaped stencil out from the back of the box.
- 3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper/baking parchment.
- 4. Empty the biscuit mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter.
- 5. Beat the mixture together until combined then mix in the water.
- 6. Knead the dough together on a worktop until it forms a ball (add a sprinkle of flour if it is too sticky).
- 7. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to approx. 5mm thick. Cut out the coffin biscuits using the stencil.
- 8. Re-roll any off-cuts and repeat step 7.
- 9. Place the biscuits on the lined baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven for approx. 20-25 minutes.
- 10. Cool for 5 minutes on the baking tray then remove and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.
- Decorate
- 11. Once completely cooled, decorate the biscuits with the white writing icing tube.
Number of uses
Makes 8 biscuits
Warnings
- CAUTION: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1563kJ / 368kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|83.6g
|of which sugars
|52.8g
|Protein
|4.4g
|Salt (g)
|0.8g
Safety information
CAUTION: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
