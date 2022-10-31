We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Gently Nourishing Bodywash Collection

  • Want to give someone the double gift of natural beauty and self-confidence? You’ve found the perfect duo among gift sets right here. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Gently Nourishing Body Wash Collection features two Dove gifts for her that are sure to transform her daily routine into an immersive ritual for the body, mind, and soul. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml produces a rich, creamy lather and takes care of her skin’s outer protective layer, leaving it softer and smoother before she’s even stepped out of the shower. Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml helps gently wash away dead skin with exfoliating minerals and ensures her microbiome is given the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. These ultra-moisturising and microbiome-gentle body washes are sulphate SLES free and formulated with Triple Moisture Serum to provide instant softness and lasting nourishment for even the driest skin. The complementary luxury shower puff, made from 100% recycled materials, offers an additional level of relaxation. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this nourishing gift set from Dove.
  • Pamper your loved one with the Dove Gently Nourishing Body Wash Collection which includes two full-size Dove body washes and a luxury shower puff
  • This Dove gift set doubles up on the nourishment, texture and fragrance to care for her skin and comfort her senses
  • Made with exfoliating minerals, Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml helps gently wash away dead skin, leaving her skin feeling beautiful and revitalised
  • Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml nourishes deep into the surface layers of her skin for instantly softer, smoother skin after just one shower
  • This set of gifts for her comes complete with a premium shower puff that will take her shower or bath experience to a new level of relaxation
  • These indulgent gifts for women are beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box

DOVE DEEPLY NOURISHING BODY WASH 225ML INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Capryloyl Glycine, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. DOVE GENTLE SCRUB BODY WASH 225ML INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Capryloyl Glycine, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 74160

this set of Dove is absolutely brilliant just th

5 stars

this set of Dove is absolutely brilliant just the right present to pass on to someone

