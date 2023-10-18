Clear Classic Action Anti-Dandruff 2 In 1 250Ml

Clear Men Classic Action 2 in 1 Triple Anti-Dandruff Technology plus Taurine & Vitamin B Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for dry itchy scalps 250ml 1. #No.1 men's shampoo. It's important to use a shampoo that's specially formulated for your specific hair and scalp needs. The Clear Men range is the perfect solution. 2. Engineered for Men. Because men's scalps are more prone to dandruff. 3. For every scalp condition, our best shampoo, Clear Men, has a solution for a healthier, stronger scalp. Ideal for dry, flaky, dandruff prone and itchy scalps. 4. Triple Anti-dandruff Technology plus Taurine and Vitamin B3. 5. Remove Grease, Resist Dandruff. End recurring dandruff concerns* (*No visible flakes with regular use). Fresh Gel formula with fast-absorbing anti-dandruff active. 6. For fast and effective protection against dandruff. #No.1 men's shampoo. It's time to start using the right shampoo for your scalp! Did you know men's scalps have more pores, are 2x oilier than women's and are more prone to dandruff? Clear Men's range is formulated especially for men, 2x tougher on dandruff and stronger on men's scalps. Clear Men is specially engineered for male scalps, which are weaker and more prone to protein loss and increased sebum. Put an end to dandruff, grease and itch with Clear Men. To prevent greasy scalp and hair, Clear Men anti-dandruff shampoo has specially formulated solutions that help you stay fresh while keeping dandruff at bay. The Clear Men range is suitable for all hair types. Targeting key hair concerns including itchy scalp, thinning hair, dandruff, anti hair fall & grease control. Take a look at our range today and find the shampoo perfect for you. For best results use every day. Apply to wet hair & scalp. Massage in and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if desired. With it's highly effective technology and formulation, Clear Men became the World's No.1 Men's Shampoo in 2009 and has strongly held on to the title ever since. The best shampoo for a healthy scalp. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse immediately.

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Salicylate, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Mica, Sodium Hydroxide, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, TEA-Sulfate, Laureth-23, Poloxamer 407, Glycine, Niacinamide, Taurine, PPG-6, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 47005, CI 77891

Net Contents

250ml