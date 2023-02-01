Tesco Finest Meal Deal Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Per 125ml glass
- Energy
- 360kJ
-
- 87kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc. W.O. Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
- From South Africa’s picturesque Western Cape vineyards, where the climate is perfect for producing Sauvignon grapes of great distinction and taste. Crisp and refreshing, this white is dry but fruity with typical green apple and citrus fruit aromas and flavours. Best served chilled. Pairs well with chicken or creamy pasta.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites and milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125ml glass
|Energy
|288kJ / 69kcal
|360kJ / 87kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
