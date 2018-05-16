We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's T's Choclnly Chocolate Love A Fair Non Dairy 465Ml

Ben & Jerry's T's Choclnly Chocolate Love A Fair Non Dairy 465Ml
£4.50
£0.97/100ml

2x Scoop = 100ml/88g

Energy
908kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with sea salt chocolatey chunks (7.5%), a salted caramel swirl (7.5%) and salted caramel chunks (3.5%)
  • Tony's Chocolonely together we'll make chocolate* 100% slave free
  • *Cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 85%.
  • Inspired by our friends at Tony's Chocolonely, we've created an ice cream to celebrate joining their mission; a mission to end modern slavery in cocoa farming. Featuring Chocolate Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Swirls, Caramel Chunks & Sea Salt Chocolatey Chunks made with traceable cocoa via Tony's Open Chain... Changing the world has never tasted so good. Learn more at benjerry.com/cocoa
  • Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 23%, Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • ©Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2022
  • Made with almonds
  • Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks & sea salt chocolatey chunks
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - D.E.
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Cocoa Powder (3%), Almond Paste (3%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Pea Protein, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (contains Soy)), Cocoa Extract, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.

Number of uses

2x Scoop = 100ml = 88g, 465ml/411g = 4,5 x (2x Scoop)

Name and address

  UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  Free Post ADM3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  Phone: 0800 169 6123
  www.benjerry.co.uk
  IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  20 Riverwalk,
  Citywest,
  Dublin 24.
  Cone phone: 1800 444 420
  www.benjerry.ie

Net Contents

465ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml = 2 x Scoop**%* per 2 x Scoop**
Energy1032 kJ908 kJ
-246 kcal217 kcal11 %
Fat13 g12 g17 %
of which saturates9,7 g8,6 g43 %
Carbohydrate28 g25 g10 %
of which sugars20 g18 g20 %
Protein2,4 g2,1 g4 %
Salt0,35 g0,31 g5 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**2x Scoop = 100ml = 88g, 465ml/411g = 4,5 x (2x Scoop)---
