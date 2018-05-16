Ben & Jerry's T's Choclnly Chocolate Love A Fair Non Dairy 465Ml

2x Scoop = 100ml/88g
Product Description
- Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with sea salt chocolatey chunks (7.5%), a salted caramel swirl (7.5%) and salted caramel chunks (3.5%)
- Tony's Chocolonely together we'll make chocolate* 100% slave free
- *Cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 85%.
- Inspired by our friends at Tony's Chocolonely, we've created an ice cream to celebrate joining their mission; a mission to end modern slavery in cocoa farming. Featuring Chocolate Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Swirls, Caramel Chunks & Sea Salt Chocolatey Chunks made with traceable cocoa via Tony's Open Chain... Changing the world has never tasted so good. Learn more at benjerry.com/cocoa
- Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 23%, Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- ©Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2022
- Made with almonds
- Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks & sea salt chocolatey chunks
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - D.E.
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Cocoa Powder (3%), Almond Paste (3%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Pea Protein, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (contains Soy)), Cocoa Extract, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.
Number of uses
2x Scoop = 100ml = 88g, 465ml/411g = 4,5 x (2x Scoop)
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml = 2 x Scoop**
|%* per 2 x Scoop**
|Energy
|1032 kJ
|908 kJ
|-
|246 kcal
|217 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|13 g
|12 g
|17 %
|of which saturates
|9,7 g
|8,6 g
|43 %
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|25 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|20 g
|18 g
|20 %
|Protein
|2,4 g
|2,1 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0,35 g
|0,31 g
|5 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x Scoop = 100ml = 88g, 465ml/411g = 4,5 x (2x Scoop)
|-
|-
|-
