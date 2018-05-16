New
Lindahls Kvarg White Chocolate Flavour Quark 500G
1 Portion 250 g
- Energy
- 603kJ
-
- 142kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241 kJ
Product Description
- Fat Free Quark with Sweeteners and White Chocolate Flavour.
- It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- No.1 in Sweden*
- *In Value Sales of the Quark Segment (Nielsen 2021)
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- High Protein
- Fat Free
- Low Sugar
- 50g Protein Per Pot
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Quark (from Skimmed Milk) 93%, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Butter (from Milk), Sweeteners (Ascesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use within 3 days of opening.
Produce of
Produced in France with French milk
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Nestlé,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy,
Return to
- Good to talk
- Nestlé Consumer Services,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Tel: 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- Tel: 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion
|% RI**
|Energy
|241 kJ
|603 kJ
|-
|57 kcal
|142 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|0.1 g
|0.4 g
|1%
|- of which: saturates
|0.1g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|4.1 g
|10.2 g
|4%
|- of which sugars
|3.7 g
|9.4 g
|10%
|Protein
|10.0 g
|25.0 g
|50%
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0.23 g
|4%
|**RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|A portion is 250g
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of phenylalanine.
