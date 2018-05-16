Fisherman Brown Shrimp 70G

100g contains
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ/79kcal
Product Description
- Defrosted Cooked and Peeled Brown Shrimp
- Brown Shrimp - terrific with tagliatelle or with butter on toast as a traditional seaside favourite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-51664 - This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Ready to Eat
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Shrimp (Crangon Crangon) (98%) (Crustaceans), Salt, Preservative: Benzoic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients list in bold.
Storage
Store refrigerated below 5°C. Once pack is opened consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed "Use by" date. For use by date: see front of pack.This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under controlled conditions. Not suitable for home freezing.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Lyons Seafoods Ltd.,
- Fairfield Road,
- Warminster,
- Wiltshire,
- BA12 9DA,
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|333kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17.6g
|Salt
|1.96g
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.
