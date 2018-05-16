We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fisherman Brown Shrimp 70G

£4.20
£6.00/100g

100g contains

Energy
333kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.96g

high

33%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Defrosted Cooked and Peeled Brown Shrimp
  • Brown Shrimp - terrific with tagliatelle or with butter on toast as a traditional seaside favourite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-51664 - This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Ready to Eat
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Brown Shrimp (Crangon Crangon) (98%) (Crustaceans), Salt, Preservative: Benzoic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Store refrigerated below 5°C. Once pack is opened consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed "Use by" date. For use by date: see front of pack.This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under controlled conditions. Not suitable for home freezing.

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • Lyons Seafoods Ltd.,
  • Fairfield Road,
  • Warminster,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA12 9DA,
  • U.K.
  • www.lyons-seafoods.com

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy333kJ/79kcal
Fat0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrates1.0g
of which sugars<0.1g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein17.6g
Salt1.96g

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.

