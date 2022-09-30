Aussie Sos Hair Aid Gift Set
Product Description
- Aussie SOS Hair Aid Gift Set
- Come to the rescue of even the dullest, driest hair with this Aussie SOS giftset - save the day, and make someone's day all at once!
- The Aussie SOS Kiss of LIfe Deep Repair Shampoo for damaged hair is a quick and easy solution. Like a kiss of life for dull and dry hair.
- The Aussie SOS Kiss of Life Deep Repair Conditioner for damaged hair will turn your locks beautifully soft and smooth in no time.
- The Aussie SOS Kiss of Life Deep Repair 3 Minute Miracle Deep Conditioner is the ultimate nourishing hair mask for dry, damaged and dull locks.
- Infused with Australian superfruits, this terrific trio is the perfect gift to leave dull and dry hair restored, repaired and ready for action. No worries!
- Do you know someone in urgent need of a hair emergency kit? Don’t panic, this Aussie SOS giftset is the perfect hair rescue kit to get hair bouncing back in no time! Or keep it for yourself… (We wouldn’t blame you!)
- Deep Repair Shampoo, Deep Repair Conditioner and 3 Minute Miracle Hair Mask for damaged hair in urgent need of rescue, infused with Australian superfoods: Wild Peach, Manuka Leaf and Macadamia & Avocado Nut Oils
- Proudly cruelty free and vegan: PETA recognised and without animal derived ingredients or by-products
- Plus, our bottles are also recyclable!
- Breath fresh life into dull, dry or damaged locks, turn them beautifuuly smooth and inject a boost of moisture with this Aussie SOS giftset
- Enjoy the Aussie fragrance: a sweet treat for your hair and senses
- Rescue your dearest's dry locks with this Aussie SOS gift set! A deep emergency kit for dull, damaged hair is perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, Tuesdays
- A is for Aussie, for Australia, for authentic ingredients and ideal Aussie attitude
Information
Ingredients
Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Limonene, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Histidine, Microcitrus Australasica Fruit Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata Leaf Extract, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract Conditioner: Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract 3 Minute Miracle: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract
Preparation and Usage
- Massage onto wet hair, leave for 3-5 minutes (depending of
- level of toning needed), have a sing-a-long to yourself, then
- rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK Weybridge Surrey KT13 0XP United Kingdom
- 8001697955
- Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.
Net Contents
715 ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.