Tesco Oriental Flavoured Nut Mix 250G

Energy
601kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2403kJ / 579kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of oriental spiced blanched peanuts, almonds and cashews.
  • NUT BITES
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut, Almonds, Cashew Nut, Onion Powder, Paprika, Salt, Garlic Powder, Curry Powder [Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fennel, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek], Potato Starch, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, soya and milk. Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2403kJ / 579kcal601kJ / 145kcal
Fat43.7g10.9g
Saturates5.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate19.1g4.8g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre8.3g2.1g
Protein23.2g5.8g
Salt0.55g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

