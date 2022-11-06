We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Decor Festive Figure Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Edible Christmas Sugar DecorationLooking for Inspiration?Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
Christmas MagicSo easy

Ingredients

Sugar, Egg White Powder, Water, Stabiliser (Potassium Tartrate), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Colours (Carmine, Brilliant Blue, Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Concentrate (Safflower Extract)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Preparation and Usage

Here's How...Festive Figures can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.

