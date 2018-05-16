We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Snowdrift Fruit Cake

Tesco Finest Snowdrift Fruit Cake
£12.00
£12.00/each

1/14 of a cake

Energy
1040kJ
247kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
35.8g

high

40%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1576kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with vine fruit, glacé cherries and infused with orange liqueur, covered with marzipan, white icing and edible candied fruit and nuts.
  • DECADENT & SWEET Packed with vine fruits, glacé cherries & infused with a delicious orange liqueur.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Marzipan (20%) [Sugar, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water], Sultanas (19%), Glucose Syrup, Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Carrot Concentrate, Aronia Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Orange Liqueur (4%), Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Raisins (3%), Clementine, Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Orange Peel, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Apricot, Pistachio, Sucrose, Lemon Peel, Concentrated Orange Juice, Orange, Orange Purée Concentrate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Orange Oil, Dextrose, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

920g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/14 of cake (66g)
Energy1576kJ / 374kcal1040kJ / 247kcal
Fat8.5g5.6g
Saturates4.4g2.9g
Carbohydrate69.3g45.7g
Sugars54.3g35.8g
Fibre1.7g1.1g
Protein4.1g2.7g
Salt0.09g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

