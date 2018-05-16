Tesco Finest Snowdrift Fruit Cake

1/14 of a cake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1576kJ / 374kcal
Product Description
- Fruit cake made with vine fruit, glacé cherries and infused with orange liqueur, covered with marzipan, white icing and edible candied fruit and nuts.
- DECADENT & SWEET Packed with vine fruits, glacé cherries & infused with a delicious orange liqueur.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Marzipan (20%) [Sugar, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water], Sultanas (19%), Glucose Syrup, Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Carrot Concentrate, Aronia Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Orange Liqueur (4%), Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Raisins (3%), Clementine, Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Orange Peel, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Apricot, Pistachio, Sucrose, Lemon Peel, Concentrated Orange Juice, Orange, Orange Purée Concentrate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Orange Oil, Dextrose, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
920g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/14 of cake (66g)
|Energy
|1576kJ / 374kcal
|1040kJ / 247kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|45.7g
|Sugars
|54.3g
|35.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
