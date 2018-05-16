We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Mussel Shack Cooked Mussel Meats 150G

The Mussel Shack Cooked Mussel Meats 150G
£1.30
£0.87/100g

Per 1/2 pack provides

Energy
288kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Defrosted cooked and shelled mussels.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Ready cooked mussel meats
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Mussels (Mytilus chilensis) (Mollusc)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Previously frozen and defrosted without affecting the quality and safety of the product.Keep refrigerated. For use by date, see front of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with mussels farmed in Chile

Number of uses

We recommend this product provides 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Sottish Shellfish Marketing Group,
  • 1 Pit Road,
  • Belgrave Street,
  • The Motherwell Food Park,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 pack (75g)
Energy kJ384kJ288kJ
Energy kcal91kcal68kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
of which saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.1g
of which sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein17.9g13.4g
Salt0.6g0.5g
We recommend this product provides 2 servings--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

