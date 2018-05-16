We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccolo Organic Oat Strawberry & Beetroot Biscuits Kids 100G

Piccolo Organic Oat Strawberry & Beetroot Biscuits Kids 100G
£2.20
£22.00/kg

Per 20g

Energy
364kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ/434kcal

Product Description

  • Wholemeal oat strawberry & beetroot biscuits, with dried apple and raisins.
  • We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
  • Oaty, crunchy & nutritious snacks for monsters that taste delicious
  • Crunchy oat biscuits packed with strawberry & beetroot goodness. Why not munch on one whilst playing these fun games?
  • Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Always Organic
  • Eat well only 87 kcal per portion
  
  • High in fibre
  • Made with wholemeal oats
  • Great for snacking
  • No nasties
  • Nutritionist Approved
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Oat Flakes* (30%), Apple Juice Concentrate*, Semi-Wholemeal Wheat Flour*, Sunflower Seeds Oil*, Wholemeal Barley Flour*, Whole Meal Spelt Wheat Flour*, Dehydrated Fruits* (Apples* Raisins*) (10%), Dehydrated Beetroot* (0.9%), Dehydrated Strawberry* (0.5%), Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soy and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at room temperature, in a dry place and away from lightBest before: see bottom of box.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top tip
  • Dunk these biscuits in a glass of cold milk for extra yumminess!

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
  • Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
  • 3310 Udine,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  • WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20g
Energy1823kJ/434kcal365kJ/87kcal
Fat14g2.8g
Of which saturates2.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate67g13g
Of which sugars**15g3g
Fibre7.0g1.4g
Protein6.5g1.3g
Salt0.20g0.04g
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
