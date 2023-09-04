Tesco Antibacterial Multi Purpose Cleanser Spray 750Ml

Tesco Anti-bacterial multi-purpose surface cleanser

Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Safe for food preparation surfaces *Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella and MRSA. Kills viruses including H1N1 flu virus and Coronavirus. Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476 (against enveloped viruses).

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.1g per 100g, Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone. AL - Other liquids to be applied undiluted

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage