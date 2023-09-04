We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Antibacterial Multi Purpose Cleanser Spray 750Ml

Tesco Antibacterial Multi Purpose Cleanser Spray 750Ml

2.5(2)
Aldi Price Match

£0.85

£0.11/100ml

Tesco Anti-bacterial multi-purpose surface cleanser
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Safe for food preparation surfaces*Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella and MRSA. Kills viruses including H1N1 flu virus and Coronavirus. Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476 (against enveloped viruses).
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.1g per 100g, Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone. AL - Other liquids to be applied undiluted

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage

N/ATurn the spray nozzle to the ON position. Spray from 20cm. For disinfection, leave for 5 minutes. Wipe with a clean cloth. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.Always test in an inconspicuous area first. Do not use on carpets, soft furnishings or polished furniture, worn or damaged surfaces. Avoid prolonged soaking of wallpaper, plastic, painted surfaces or aluminium. Mop up any spillages immediately. Use only as directed. Use Biocides Safely and Sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information (ROI only): For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166).

