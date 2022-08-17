Flora Pro Activ Light Spread 450G

Nice product
I have used this product for many years and although increasingly there has been a rise in the price I still enjoy the flavour. Not sure if it’s helping with my cholesterol but I like to think it is!
Better for me than butter
I have slightly high cholesterol but cannot tolerate any of the medications, so I buy this. My cholesterol stays constant but still a bit high. Pleasant flavour and goes with sweet or savoury breads and scones.
Good taste, non greasy, great on toast and for making sandwiches
Gary and healthy
Helps to keep my cholesterol low. Good flavour.
Worth trying!
I changed from Flora Light as I couldn't get the 250g pack easily - this is perfectly fine as a replacement as a spread or for cooking/baking - tastes good and will definitely buy it again
Definitely worth a try!
I’m normally really fussy, I can’t stand margarine but love proper salted butter but so bad for my health and becoming a problem in regards to my cholesterol. This butter was pleasantly surprising, it wasn’t hard from the fridge, tasted great and now replaced the tasty but naughty salted butter. I highly recommend it, not sure if it’s helping lower my cholesterol just yet but definitely healthier than my previous.
Does reduce cholesterol!
I have been using this spread for many years now and found that it actually does lower ones cholesterol. It tastes pleasant and initially thought it was quite expensive but when |I thought how good it was for the heart, I felt it was worth it. Although I I occasionally use salt free butter on hot buttered toast - you really can't beat it!
Plant based healthy spread
Wonderful to be able to buy this product now it is Vegan. Really enjoy it and appreciate its cholesterol reducing properties
New recipe
I dont like the new vegan recipe. It doesnt really taste of anything now and has a much softer consistency which is rather greasy and unpalatable
Beautiful butter
Review from FLORA
Found this to be light and easily spreadable. No oily flavour and not over powering. Tastes great with toast, on a sandwich and I have used in baking which was a great success