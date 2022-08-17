We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flora Pro Activ Light Spread 450G

4.3(46)Write a review
Flora Pro Activ Light Spread 450G
£4.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • 35% Vegetable fat spread with added plant sterols.
  • Heart UK The Cholesterol Charity Approved
  • www.heartuk.org.uk
  • Heart UK registered charity 1003904
  • Learn how to lower your cholesterol with our 21 day guide available at www.pro-activ.com
  • Flora ProActiv Light is a 35% fat vegetable spread, containing the natural power of added plant sterols. A daily consumption of 1.5 - 3g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.*
  • Too much cholesterol in the blood is one of the key risk factors in the development of coronary heart disease. Plant sterols reduce the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the gut, which reduces the amount in the bloodstream, resulting in lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Enjoy just 3 servings of this spread daily (30g) to get the recommended daily amount of plant sterols that is proven to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol lowering can be obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant sterols.
  • *Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk.
  • Flora ProActiv foods contain plant sterols which are clinically proven by over 50 studies to lower cholesterol. A daily consumption of 1.5 - 3g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.*So, while Flora ProActiv products taste delicious they are also a healthy choice supporting you on your cholesterol lowering journey.*Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk.
  • Upfield is committed to sustainable palm oil. Flora ProActiv is a registered trademark.
  • Approved by HEART UK, the UK's Cholesterol Charity
  • Lowers cholesterol in a natural way
  • Active plant sterols
  • Clinically proven in over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Contains omega 3 & 6
  • Contains Vitamins A, D & E
  • Suitable for vegans, 100% Plant based
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils 31% (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Palm, Linseed), Plant Sterol Esters (9%)*, Salt (0.95%), Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *5.4g plant sterols/100g

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezingBest before: see lid

Warnings

  • Combine with a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables. Consuming more than 3g plant sterols per day is not recommended. High cholesterol is one of the risk factors for coronary heart disease. You may need to improve more than one risk factor to reduce your overall risk. Not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level. Consult your doctor if you are on cholesterol lowering medication.
  • Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5 years.

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1296 kJ / 314 kcal
Fat35 g
of which saturated fatty acids7.6 g
mono-unsaturated fatty acid13 g
poly-unsaturates fatty acids14 g
Carbohydrate<0.5 g
of which sugars<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt0.95 g
Vitamin A800 µg (100%)
Vitamin D7.5 µg (150%)
Vitamin E8 mg (67%)
Omega 6 / linoleic acid11 g
Omega 3 / alpha-linolenic acid3.0 g
Daily reference intake-

Safety information

46 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice product

4 stars

I have used this product for many years and although increasingly there has been a rise in the price I still enjoy the flavour. Not sure if it’s helping with my cholesterol but I like to think it is!

Better for me than butter

4 stars

I have slightly high cholesterol but cannot tolerate any of the medications, so I buy this. My cholesterol stays constant but still a bit high. Pleasant flavour and goes with sweet or savoury breads and scones.

Good taste, non greasy, great on toast and for mak

4 stars

Good taste, non greasy, great on toast and for making sandwiches

Gary and healthy

5 stars

Helps to keep my cholesterol low. Good flavour.

Worth trying!

4 stars

I changed from Flora Light as I couldn't get the 250g pack easily - this is perfectly fine as a replacement as a spread or for cooking/baking - tastes good and will definitely buy it again

Definitely worth a try!

5 stars

I’m normally really fussy, I can’t stand margarine but love proper salted butter but so bad for my health and becoming a problem in regards to my cholesterol. This butter was pleasantly surprising, it wasn’t hard from the fridge, tasted great and now replaced the tasty but naughty salted butter. I highly recommend it, not sure if it’s helping lower my cholesterol just yet but definitely healthier than my previous.

Does reduce cholesterol!

5 stars

I have been using this spread for many years now and found that it actually does lower ones cholesterol. It tastes pleasant and initially thought it was quite expensive but when |I thought how good it was for the heart, I felt it was worth it. Although I I occasionally use salt free butter on hot buttered toast - you really can't beat it!

Plant based healthy spread

5 stars

Wonderful to be able to buy this product now it is Vegan. Really enjoy it and appreciate its cholesterol reducing properties

New recipe

1 stars

I dont like the new vegan recipe. It doesnt really taste of anything now and has a much softer consistency which is rather greasy and unpalatable

Beautiful butter

5 stars

Review from FLORA

Found this to be light and easily spreadable. No oily flavour and not over powering. Tastes great with toast, on a sandwich and I have used in baking which was a great success

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

