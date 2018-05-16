We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco 3 Houmous Stack 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 3 Houmous Stack 180G
£1.50
£0.83/100g

One pot

Energy
572kJ
138kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic.
  • Mediterranean Inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (55%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g (3 × 60g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (60g)
Energy954kJ / 230kcal572kJ / 138kcal
Fat16.6g9.9g
Saturates1.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate11.9g7.2g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.3g2.6g
Protein6.1g3.7g
Salt0.87g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Houmous & Dips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here