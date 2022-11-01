We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Plantastic Satay Noodles With Sweet Pepper 68G

4.5(2)Write a review
£1.00
£14.71/kg

Per pot (268g) as prepared

Energy
1048kJ
247kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.05g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 391kJ

Product Description

  • Dried Noodles in a Satay Sauce Mix with Textured Wheat Protein, Red Pepper, Onion and Sweetcorn.
  • Win a Dinner Give a Dinner
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • Win one of 5000 £10 Tesco e-vouchers & for every prize claimed we will donate £10 to FareShare
  • Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • So Tasty, You'd Never Guess It's Plant-Based!
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Low Fat
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Pack size: 68G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (55%) (Wheat Flour, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Textured Wheat Protein (13%) (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate)), Dried Vegetables (7%) (Red Pepper, Onion, Leek, Sweetcorn), Sugar, Potato Starch, Coconut Milk Powder (3%), Yeast Extract Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Roasted Garlic, Dried Glucose Syrup, Ground Spices & Herbs, Pea Protein, Garlic Powder, Rice Protein, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • For Perfect Noodles...
  • 1 Place pot on a solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line.
  • 2 Gently stir, cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes.
  • 3 Gently stir, reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes.
  • Take care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: 0800 022 3391
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.PLANTASTIC.CO.UK

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per 100gas prepared Per pot (268g)
Energy391kJ1048kJ
-92kcal247kcal
Fat0.8g2.1g
of which Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate15.9g42.6g
of which Sugars2.9g7.8g
Fibre1.0g2.7g
Protein4.9g13.1g
Salt0.39g1.05g
This pot contains 1 portion--

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

These noodles are nice tasting, have a nice aroma

4 stars

These noodles are nice tasting, have a nice aroma and are very easy/quick to make. The added protein and lower fat make it a healthier choice. One issue is that the ingredients on the pot are hard to read, otherwise not bad.

Full disclosure: I haven't eaten a great variety o

5 stars

Full disclosure: I haven't eaten a great variety of noodle pots in my life believing that they were very unhealthy, especially for someone who has struggled with their weight throughout their life, and still very much now at nearly 40. With this said, though, I was genuinely impressed with this new product by Plantastic, which is certainly a change from their typical products (Flapjacks.). It is so aromatic, and really flavourful. Unlike some brands, they don't seem to skimp when it comes to their ingredients. It tastes great, and I LOVE that it's considerably healthy for what it is and still manages to be despite being so tasty. I say all of this as someone who isn't vegan or even a vegetarian, but someone who does frequently dabble in these sorts of products. I think a lot of people tend to be turned off by plant-based products under the assumption that they must be boring, bland. This noodle pot absolutely shatters such a view, I think. I'm already planning to purchase this again, though maybe I will add more protein to it to make it a little more substantial. The noodles only make up a little more than half of the pot. Anyway, I really suggest trying these noodles! Oh, and hopefully Plantastic will look into some other way to highlight the fill line. I think that some people could find it hard to see it being that it's been left the colour of the inside of the cup.

