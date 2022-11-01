Plantastic Satay Noodles With Sweet Pepper 68G

These noodles are nice tasting, have a nice aroma
These noodles are nice tasting, have a nice aroma and are very easy/quick to make. The added protein and lower fat make it a healthier choice. One issue is that the ingredients on the pot are hard to read, otherwise not bad.
Full disclosure: I haven't eaten a great variety of noodle pots in my life believing that they were very unhealthy, especially for someone who has struggled with their weight throughout their life, and still very much now at nearly 40. With this said, though, I was genuinely impressed with this new product by Plantastic, which is certainly a change from their typical products (Flapjacks.). It is so aromatic, and really flavourful. Unlike some brands, they don't seem to skimp when it comes to their ingredients. It tastes great, and I LOVE that it's considerably healthy for what it is and still manages to be despite being so tasty. I say all of this as someone who isn't vegan or even a vegetarian, but someone who does frequently dabble in these sorts of products. I think a lot of people tend to be turned off by plant-based products under the assumption that they must be boring, bland. This noodle pot absolutely shatters such a view, I think. I'm already planning to purchase this again, though maybe I will add more protein to it to make it a little more substantial. The noodles only make up a little more than half of the pot. Anyway, I really suggest trying these noodles! Oh, and hopefully Plantastic will look into some other way to highlight the fill line. I think that some people could find it hard to see it being that it's been left the colour of the inside of the cup.