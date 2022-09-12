We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Vegan Roast Beef Style Slices 105G

Quorn Vegan Roast Beef Style Slices 105G
£3.00
£2.86/100g

Per 1/4 Pack

Energy
233kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ/212kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan savoury flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 105G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (29%), Wheat Gluten, Water, Seasoning [Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Dried Roasted Garlic, Herbs (Bay, Thyme), Dextrose, Black Pepper, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Rosemary Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Starch, Concentrate (Hibiscus), Rice Starch, Basil Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Tapioca Starch, Corn Flour, Thyme Oil (Sunflower Oil, Thyme), Natural Flavouring, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack.Once opened, eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
  • Drottninggatan 11,
  • 252 21 Helsingbog,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
  • Drottninggatan 11,
  • 252 21 Helsingbog,
  • Sweden.

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy888kJ/212kcal233kJ/56kcal
Fat7.4g2.0g
of which saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.8g2.0g
of which sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre4.4g1.2g
Protein26g6.9g
Salt1.0g0.27g
Serves 4--

Safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

