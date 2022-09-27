Brooklyn Pilsner Lager Beer 12 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Brooklyn Pilsner Lager Beer 12 x 330ml
- We make flavorful beer for flavorful people visit us at BROOKLYNBREWERY.COM
- Here’s to you. Each and every one of you. Whatever you do, wherever you are, this is your call to sip differently. Brooklyn Pilsner is a crisp lager inspired by Brooklyn and brewed for all. This beer layers clean malts with a balanced wave of bright hops, crowned by an instantly refreshing finish. Light toasty flavours and spicy, subtle citrus hop notes make it an instant classic.
- The Brooklyn Brewery started with a dream to return brewing to Brooklyn, once a powerhouse of American beer production. Today our beers travel to more than half the United States and over thirty countries. Our James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster Garrett Oliver and his team brew everything from classic styles to bold experiments and collaborate with brewers, innovators and artists from around the globe. We’ve met wonderful people in remarkable places, and we can’t wait to show everyone what’s next.
- Taste Profile: Crisp, bright and smoothly refreshing. A pale golden beer with bold hops and a delicate citrusy finish.
- Pack size: 3960ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see front or back of pack
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
- Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685.
- www.brooklynbrewery.com.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|159kJ/38kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
