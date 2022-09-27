We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brooklyn Pilsner Lager Beer 12 X 330Ml

£14.00
£3.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brooklyn Pilsner Lager Beer 12 x 330ml
  • We make flavorful beer for flavorful people visit us at BROOKLYNBREWERY.COM
  • Here’s to you. Each and every one of you. Whatever you do, wherever you are, this is your call to sip differently. Brooklyn Pilsner is a crisp lager inspired by Brooklyn and brewed for all. This beer layers clean malts with a balanced wave of bright hops, crowned by an instantly refreshing finish. Light toasty flavours and spicy, subtle citrus hop notes make it an instant classic.
  • The Brooklyn Brewery started with a dream to return brewing to Brooklyn, once a powerhouse of American beer production. Today our beers travel to more than half the United States and over thirty countries. Our James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster Garrett Oliver and his team brew everything from classic styles to bold experiments and collaborate with brewers, innovators and artists from around the globe. We’ve met wonderful people in remarkable places, and we can’t wait to show everyone what’s next.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp, bright and smoothly refreshing. A pale golden beer with bold hops and a delicate citrusy finish.
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see front or back of pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685.
  • www.brooklynbrewery.com.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy159kJ/38kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.9g
of which sugars0.1g
Protein0.4g
Salt0.01g
