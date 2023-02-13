Organix Kids Red Berries & Apple Smash Pouch 100G

Fantastic!
Easy squeezy. Great for kids and adults. Would definitely recommend.
Great value for money
Purchased this for my toddler and he absolutely loved this, will be buying more. I tried some myself and can confirm it’s very tasty.
Healthy with vitamine and also organic, so perfect lunchbox. A little bit sour, but still good.
Lovely. Fresh fruity taste. Halfway between a dessert and a drink. Mess free sachet.