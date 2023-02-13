We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Organix Kids Red Berries & Apple Smash Pouch 100G

4.8(13)Write a review
Organix Kids Red Berries & Apple Smash Pouch 100G
£1.20
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • A blend of apple, strawberry, sour cherry, blueberry & raspberry puree
  • Organix Kids Red Berries & Apple Fruit Smash Pouches are packed full of flavour and fun for kids 3 years and up! 100% organic fruit smashed together for a taste sensation your kids will love! Under 100 kcal and perfect for lunchboxes.
  • Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • Apple Puree 70.5%
  • Strawberry Puree 20%
  • Sour Cherry Puree 5.5%
  • Blueberry Puree 3%
  • Raspberry Puree 1%
  • Total 100%
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-013, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Made under organic standards exclusively for Organix Brands Ltd.
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • I'm organic
  • Perfect for Lunchboxes
  • Under 100kcal Per Pouch
  • No junk promise
  • Nothing artificial
  • Gluten free
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Good to Know: Vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Apple Puree 70.5%, Strawberry Puree 20%, Sour Cherry Puree 5.5%, Blueberry Puree 3%, Raspberry Puree 1%, Total 100%

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Safety Advice: Suitable for 3 years+.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • Organix c/o Semper AB,
  • Box 1101,

Return to

  • Visit us at: www.organix.com
  • We're here to help: 0800 39 35 11 or 1800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy201kJ
-47kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate10g
of which sugars9.5g
Fibre1.1g
Protein<0.5g
Sodium<0.005g
Salt<0.01g

Safety information

Safety Advice: Suitable for 3 years+.

View all Stage 4 (12+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic!

5 stars

Easy squeezy. Great for kids and adults. Would definitely recommend.

Great value for money

5 stars

Purchased this for my toddler and he absolutely loved this, will be buying more. I tried some myself and can confirm it’s very tasty.

Healthy with vitamine and also organic, so perfect

5 stars

Healthy with vitamine and also organic, so perfect lunchbox. A little bit sour, but still good.

Lovely. Fresh fruity taste. Halfway between a dess

5 stars

Lovely. Fresh fruity taste. Halfway between a dessert and a drink. Mess free sachet.