Chicago Town Deep Dish Peppered Cheesesteak Pizza 2 X 160G

Deep dish pepped
I love this so tasty unreal a must buy pepped cheese streak is lovely
Sounds tasty, but sadly it doesn't hit the spot.
Soooo disappointed. I know it says best cooked in the oven, but I didn't have time so used microwave. It was just boring. Sounds really tasty. Didn't look anything like as oozy as the picture shows. I've always liked Chicago Town pizzas, but won't be buying this one again.
Really nice love their crust
Bought this last week and it's was really nice I love the steak bits and cheese melts just right and I cook mine in an air fryer oven and makes the crust just the right crispiness
This is really dishy!
This is the best for price versus flavour in a pre-packaged pizza.
Philly wort a milli
Best tasting philly cheese outside of Philly piled high with delicious toppings and a crust to die for.
Pure Heaven
I absolutely love cheese steaks and to have it now on a pizza ,was just a dream come true !!.Chicagotown you got it right again
So tasty!!
My new favourite flavour, you have to try it!! These are so quick and easy and can be used for lunch or dinner. Nom nom nom!
Quick & easy
If your in a rush on their own their great or with some chips
Amazing pizza
This was one of the best tasting pizza I have ever tried love it
Gorgeous!
This is soooo good, my happy place! My favourite pizza!