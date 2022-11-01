We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Chicago Town Deep Dish Peppered Cheesesteak Pizza 2 X 160G

4.8(216)Write a review
Chicago Town Deep Dish Peppered Cheesesteak Pizza 2 X 160G
£2.50
£0.78/100g

Each cooked pizza contains

Energy
1825kJ
435kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
17g

-

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

-

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

-

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish black pepper pizza base topped with white cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef, green peppers and red onions.
  • We raise the black pepper crust high, add a boatload of creamy cheesy sauce, and go full on with beef, green peppers, red onions and a loada mozzarella cheese.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese
  • Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
  • The ultimate one!
  • Loaded with beef green peppers, red onions and a creamy cheesy sauce
  • Microwave 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 Mins
  • With black pepper crust
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), White Cheese Sauce (19%) (Sour Cream, Water, Mature Cheddar (1.5%), Modified Potato Starch, Pepper, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Oregano, Ginger, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Dextrose, Pepper Extract), Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, Seasoned Beef (8%) (Beef, Seasoning (Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Modified Starch, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Black Pepper), Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates)), Green Peppers (4%), Red Onions (4%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Pepper, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See side of pack for best before end.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating times may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging.
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 190°C; Cook for approx: 20-24 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F; Cook for approx: 27-29 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5; Cook for approx: 27-29 minutes

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using milk, beef and vegetables from different origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee: We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,
  • Ballymount,

Net Contents

2 x 160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake* Per pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)10671825--
- kcal (Calories)25443522%2000
Fat10g17g24%70g
of which saturates4.4g7.6g38%20g
Carbohydrate30g52g20%260g
of which sugars2.3g4.0g4%90g
Fibre1.4g2.4g--
Protein9.7g17g34%50g
Salt0.72g1.2g20%6.0g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
View all Frozen Deep Crust Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

216 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Deep dish pepped

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I love this so tasty unreal a must buy pepped cheese streak is lovely

Sounds tasty, but sadly it doesn't hit the spot.

3 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Soooo disappointed. I know it says best cooked in the oven, but I didn't have time so used microwave. It was just boring. Sounds really tasty. Didn't look anything like as oozy as the picture shows. I've always liked Chicago Town pizzas, but won't be buying this one again.

Really nice love their crust

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Bought this last week and it's was really nice I love the steak bits and cheese melts just right and I cook mine in an air fryer oven and makes the crust just the right crispiness

This is really dishy!

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This is the best for price versus flavour in a pre-packaged pizza.

Philly wort a milli

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Best tasting philly cheese outside of Philly piled high with delicious toppings and a crust to die for.

Pure Heaven

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I absolutely love cheese steaks and to have it now on a pizza ,was just a dream come true !!.Chicagotown you got it right again

So tasty!!

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

My new favourite flavour, you have to try it!! These are so quick and easy and can be used for lunch or dinner. Nom nom nom!

Quick & easy

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

If your in a rush on their own their great or with some chips

Amazing pizza

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This was one of the best tasting pizza I have ever tried love it

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This is soooo good, my happy place! My favourite pizza!

1-10 of 216 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here