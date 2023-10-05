We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Sleep Botanist Bath Soak 500Ml

1(1)
Bath Soak
The Sleep Botanist Bath SoakLavender & Sandalwood A good sleep naturallyUnwind to the soothing scent of lavender, sandalwood and jasmine as you prepare yourself for sleep. Infused with a blend of chamomile and ginseng extracts, this bath soak will help you emerge cleansed and relaxed. Contains naturally derived ingredients. Suitable for vegans.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Linalool, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Limonene, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Glycerin, Jasminum Grandiflorum Flower Extract, Salvia Sclarea Flower/Leaf/Stem Oil (Salvia Sclarea Flower Oil), Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Oil (Santalum Album Oil), Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Benzoic Acid, Eugenol, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage

Pour generously into warm running water and enjoy your bath before relaxing into a peaceful slumber.

