Febreze Bathroom Gel Air Freshener Exotic Bloom 7.5Ml

Febreze Bathroom air freshener fights odours in the air and also helps prevent them from lingering on soft surfaces such as towels, bath mats and shower curtains, for up to 50 days. It contains odourclear odour convertors, which are actually various perfume molecules that easily bind to a broad range of bad odour molecules. Once connected, they react to become a new molecule, forcing them to change their stinky ways. Odourclear odour convertors are especially efficient for long-term use, so your bathroom is always guest-ready. With no electricity or batteries required, Febreze Bathroom is convenient and easy to use, available in a variety of scents.

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener fights odours and leaves a light fresh scent Helps prevent odours from lingering Leaves behind a light fresh scent Long-lasting for up to 50 days Easy to use, 1 push button activation No battery or electricity needed Discreet as well as stylish Lenor Exotic Bloom is a unique blend of serene countryside flowers and fruit trees, where blushes of peach blossom contrast with the floral brush strokes of bewitching Rose de Mai and Freesia

Pack size: 7.5ML

Ingredients

Linalool, Linalyl Acetate, Lauraldehyde, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Undecylenal, Methoxyhydratropaldehyde, 6-Methoxy-2, 6-Dimethylheptanal, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Ethyl 2, 2-Dimethylhydrocinnamal, 2-Ethyl-4-Hydroxy-5-Methylfuran-3(2H)-One, 5, 6, 7-Trimethylocta-2, 5-Dien-4-One, Citral, Dimethyl Heptenal, 6-Trimethylcyclohexa-1, 3-Ene-1-Carboxylate, Rose Ketone-4

Net Contents

7.5ml ℮