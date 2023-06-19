Fred & Flo Naturals Oat Chamomile & Lavender Lotion 250Ml

Gently massage into your baby's skin using your hands. Perfect for a relaxing bedtime massage. Why not try with our Bedtime Bath Milk as part of your bedtime routine.

Gently massage into your baby's skin using your hands. Perfect for a relaxing bedtime massage. Why not try with our Bedtime Bath Milk as part of your bedtime routine.

Our bedtime lotion is made with natural ingredients designed to gently nourish delicate baby skin. Its mild formulation has been dermatologically tested and paediatrician approved, and is suitable for newborn and eczema prone skin. A hint of calming lavender makes this a perfect bedtime partner. 24 hour moisturisation Our newborn skin is so delicate, Flo It needs gentle care from top to toe. This Naturals range is as kind as can be… the perfect choice for you and me! Suitable for vegans

Naturals Oat, Chamomile & Lavender Bedtime Lotion Made in the UK 98% naturally derived ingredients suitable for newborns & sensitive or eczema prone skin dermatologically tested & paediatrician approved 24 hour moisturisation

