Fred & Flo Naturals Oat Chamomile & Lavender Lotion 250Ml

Fred & Flo Naturals Oat Chamomile & Lavender Lotion 250Ml

£2.25

£0.90/100ml

Naturals Oat, Chamomile & Lavender Bedtime Lotion
Naturals Oat, Chamomile & Lavender Bedtime LotionMade in the UK 98% naturally derived ingredients suitable for newborns & sensitive or eczema prone skin dermatologically tested & paediatrician approved 24 hour moisturisationOur bedtime lotion is made with natural ingredients designed to gently nourish delicate baby skin. Its mild formulation has been dermatologically tested and paediatrician approved, and is suitable for newborn and eczema prone skin. A hint of calming lavender makes this a perfect bedtime partner. 24 hour moisturisation Our newborn skin is so delicate, Flo It needs gentle care from top to toe. This Naturals range is as kind as can be… the perfect choice for you and me! Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-6 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Cetearyl Glucoside, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyglyceryl-6 Behenate, Parfum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Gently massage into your baby's skin using your hands. Perfect for a relaxing bedtime massage. Why not try with our Bedtime Bath Milk as part of your bedtime routine.

