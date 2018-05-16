New
Urban Fruit Gently Baked Blueberries 75G
Product Description
- Apple Juice Infused Dried Blueberries
- Gently baked
- 1/5 a day
- Gently baked at low temperatures
- Fruit on the Move
- 1 of Your 5 a Day Per 30g
- At source
- No Sulphites
- GMO Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Blueberries (55%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Oil)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- How to Enjoy Urban Fruit Blueberries
- - Straight from the pack
- - In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
- - Pre/post workout
- How to Make Blueberries Urban
- Flexible fruits
- Enjoy as a delicious low fat snack, a fruity cereal topper or in your baking for an irresistible sweet fix!
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Urban Fruit,
PO Box,
1311 St. Albans,
AL1 9FL.
Return to
- Urban Fruit,
- PO Box,
- 1311 St. Albans,
- AL1 9FL.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1600 kJ
|-
|377 kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|90g
|- of which sugars
|69g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
