We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Urban Fruit Gently Baked Blueberries 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Urban Fruit Gently Baked Blueberries 75G
£2.40
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • Apple Juice Infused Dried Blueberries
  • Gently baked
  • 1/5 a day
  • Gently baked at low temperatures
  • Fruit on the Move
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day Per 30g
  • At source
  • No Sulphites
  • GMO Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Blueberries (55%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Enjoy Urban Fruit Blueberries
  • - Straight from the pack
  • - In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
  • - Pre/post workout
  • How to Make Blueberries Urban
  • Flexible fruits
  • Enjoy as a delicious low fat snack, a fruity cereal topper or in your baking for an irresistible sweet fix!

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box,
  • 1311 St. Albans,
  • AL1 9FL.

Return to

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box,
  • 1311 St. Albans,
  • AL1 9FL.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1600 kJ
-377 kcal
Fat0.6g
- of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate90g
- of which sugars69g
Fibre2.8g
Protein1.5g
Salt0.03g
View all Dried Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here