Dove Blissfully Relaxing Beauty Bag Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Blissfully Relaxing Beauty Bag Gift Set
- Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gifts for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Blissfully Relaxing Beauty Bag Gift Set features three Dove products that are sure to transform her daily routine into an immersive ritual for the body, mind, and soul. Infused with the indulgent, calming scent of jasmine petals and coconut milk, Dove Relaxing Body Wash 225 ml wraps her in a cloud of rich, creamy lather for a soothing sensory experience that will leave her feeling truly relaxed. Its ultra-moisturising and microbiome-gentle formula is sulphate SLES free and formulated with Triple Moisture Serum to provide instant softness and lasting nourishment for even the driest skin. Infused with coconut oil and almond milk, Dove Restoring Care Body Lotion 200 ml deeply* moisturises dry skin to leave it feeling beautifully soft and smooth. Its creamy scent will soothe her senses, helping her indulge in a restorative experience. Delivering all-day freshness through odour-fighting technology, Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant 150 ml provides strong deodorant protection and an extra dose of care. It gives her the freedom to wear the brightest, boldest colours safe in the knowledge that she’ll have no white marks. All conveniently packed in one perfect beauty bag. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove. *Within the stratum corneum
- Pamper your loved one with the Dove Blissfully Relaxing Beauty Bag Gift Set which includes three full-size Dove products and a beauty bag
- These gifts for her are designed to turn her daily routine into an indulgent experience that will leave her feeling naturally beautiful, all day
- Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash 225 ml helps minimise skin dryness, giving her instantly softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Dove Restoring Care Body Lotion 200 ml is a rich moisturiser that leaves dry skin feeling restored, and soothes the senses with a creamy coconut oil and almond milk scent
- Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml is proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours and provides up to 48 hours of sweat and odour protection
- This set of gifts for her will take her shower or bath experience to a new level of relaxation, and comes complete with the perfect beauty bag
Information
Ingredients
DOVE FW AP 250ML COCONUT & JASMINE INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Relaxing Body Wash 225ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. DOVE LOTION COCONUT 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Sine Adipe Lac, Propylene Glycol, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Citric Acid, Coumarin, CI 77891
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- DOVE FW AP 250ML COCONUT & JASMINE DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.