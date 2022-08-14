We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bacon Strips 50G

3.7(6)Write a review
Tesco Bacon Strips 50G
£2.65
£5.30/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
425kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.47g

high

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1699kJ / 408kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, beechwood smoked bacon strips.
  • Beechwood Smoked Streaky bacon smoked for flavour
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (25g)
Energy1699kJ / 408kcal425kJ / 102kcal
Fat26.8g6.7g
Saturates10.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre1.1g0.3g
Protein40.9g10.2g
Salt5.89g1.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Fresh Bacon & Gammon

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

An absolute great find for summer

5 stars

My Husband absolutely loves BLT's and during the recent heatwaves we have had it's just been too hot to start grilling streaky bacon, as lovely as it is! I found this precooked bacon on the shelf and jumped at it, my Husband loves it. I usually put it in the microwave for 10-20 seconds in kitchen roll (so you get that beautiful bacon smell), add the sliced tomatoes and baby lettuce, and voila!! I buy either a bloomer or tiger loaf and it's absolutely perfect when it's too hot to cook. I am so glad I found this and would highly recommend.

Quick and easy.

5 stars

Great for making an instant bacon sandwich without the hassle. Place on buttered slices of bread, good squirt of tomato sauce or brown sauce ( or both). Sandwich. Microwave.Hey presto! A great hot bacon sandwich! Goodbye washing up messy frying pans. Have also made egg mayonnaise and bacon sandwiches with them.Also good for crumbling onto salads or just snacking.

Don't waste your money. Awful.

1 stars

These were NOT cooked properly, very underdone and DEFINITELY NOT CRISPY.

I didn't like this much at all, it was very chewy

3 stars

I didn't like this much at all, it was very chewy and very hard to bite into, I won't buy it again

Moist,Tasty and Mouth Watering.

5 stars

I have had bacon strips by other suppliers butTesco bacon strips are by far the best tasting and value for money.

Tasty snack

3 stars

Product is very good but I notice the price has gone up & there's less in the pack (50g as opposed to 60g previously) Would make me think twice about ordering again?

