Tesco Bacon Strips 50G

An absolute great find for summer
My Husband absolutely loves BLT's and during the recent heatwaves we have had it's just been too hot to start grilling streaky bacon, as lovely as it is! I found this precooked bacon on the shelf and jumped at it, my Husband loves it. I usually put it in the microwave for 10-20 seconds in kitchen roll (so you get that beautiful bacon smell), add the sliced tomatoes and baby lettuce, and voila!! I buy either a bloomer or tiger loaf and it's absolutely perfect when it's too hot to cook. I am so glad I found this and would highly recommend.
Quick and easy.
Great for making an instant bacon sandwich without the hassle. Place on buttered slices of bread, good squirt of tomato sauce or brown sauce ( or both). Sandwich. Microwave.Hey presto! A great hot bacon sandwich! Goodbye washing up messy frying pans. Have also made egg mayonnaise and bacon sandwiches with them.Also good for crumbling onto salads or just snacking.
Don't waste your money. Awful.
These were NOT cooked properly, very underdone and DEFINITELY NOT CRISPY.
I didn't like this much at all, it was very chewy
I didn't like this much at all, it was very chewy and very hard to bite into, I won't buy it again
Moist,Tasty and Mouth Watering.
I have had bacon strips by other suppliers butTesco bacon strips are by far the best tasting and value for money.
Tasty snack
Product is very good but I notice the price has gone up & there's less in the pack (50g as opposed to 60g previously) Would make me think twice about ordering again?