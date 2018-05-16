New
Jord Organic Oat & Vanilla Drink 1L
Product Description
- Organic Vanilla Flavoured Oat Drink, Pasteurised and Homogenised
- From Nordic Nature
- We keep things simple with just 5 ingredients. We only use organically grown oats harvested by Nordic farmers to give a fresh and pure taste of oats combined with the sweet, mild notes of vanilla. All natural, all plant based, all delicious.
- Think Nordic nature.
- A heavy rain and a summer breeze.
- A sunny day that lightens deepest winter.
- Ever changing.
- Unpredictable.
- Sharing its goodness to those, that like the seasons, live a lot of lives.
- Jörd
- Made by Nordic wind, rain and sun.
- Deliciously plant based.
- Restless by nature.
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- EU Organic - EU-Agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
- Made by Wind, Rain & Sun
- Organic
- All Natural Ingredients
- 100 % Plant Based
- Made from organic oats, organic rapeseed oil, water, natural vanilla flavouring and a pinch of salt
- Free from preservatives
- Brought to You by Nordic Farmers
- Suitable for Vegans
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Oats (13%), Organic Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated, max 5°C. Best consumed within 4-5 days of opening.Best Before See top of Package.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Well
- Drink it chilled
- Enjoy in coffee and tea
- Perfect for cereals
- Make tasty smoothies
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Jörd International A/S (a part of Arla Group),
- 8260 Viby,
- Denmark.
Importer address
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
- UK customer service contact 0113 382 7009
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|221 kJ / 53 kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8 g
|of which sugars
|3.3 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.