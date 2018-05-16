New
Tesco Finest Brussels Sprouts , Chestnut Smoked Bacon 260G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 621kJ
-
- 148kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Brussels sprouts with maple smoked bacon, chestnuts and a honey butter.
- peeled Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and maple smoked bacon, finished with a sweet honey butter
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Maple Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Salt, Smoked Water, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Chestnuts, Honey Butter [Butter (Milk), Honey, Salt, Cornflour]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove sleeve.
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|531kJ / 127kcal
|621kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|6.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 234g.
|-
|-
