Tesco Finest Brussels Sprouts , Chestnut Smoked Bacon 260G

£2.60
£10.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
621kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts with maple smoked bacon, chestnuts and a honey butter.
  • peeled Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and maple smoked bacon, finished with a sweet honey butter
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Maple Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Salt, Smoked Water, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Chestnuts, Honey Butter [Butter (Milk), Honey, Salt, Cornflour]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove sleeve.
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (117g**)
Energy531kJ / 127kcal621kJ / 148kcal
Fat4.7g5.5g
Saturates2.4g2.8g
Carbohydrate13.3g15.6g
Sugars5.1g6.0g
Fibre5.5g6.5g
Protein5.1g6.0g
Salt0.24g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 234g.--
