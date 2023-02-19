We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Victoria Malaga Beer 6X330ml

£6.50

£3.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer
Victoria Malaga is a refreshing lager with a balanced body and taste. Victoria Malaga is a light, golden colour lager beer and has a fine, sparkling, white head.Its slogan, Malaga and exquisite, defines the soul of this beer: proud to be from Malaga and carefully made with the traditional slow maturation process, with a minimum of 12 days, ensures its exquisite flavour.
Authentic - Genuine Import from Malaga, SpainQuality - Brewed with 100% Natural IngredientsTaste - Carefully made with a slow maturation process, a minimum of 12 days, ensures its exquisite flavour
Pack size: 1980ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

Spain

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

