We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Percol Colombian Coffee Bags 20 Pack 160G

5(1)Write a review
Percol Colombian Coffee Bags 20 Pack 160G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Smooth Colombian: light roast
  • Every Pack Sold Plants a Tree
  • At Percol, we've always believed that great tasting coffee shouldn't cost the earth. We were the first ground coffee in the UK to be Fairtrade certified and we've spent decades investing in the farmers who grow our delicious coffee. Now we're looking to do even more. Working with Eden Reforestation Projects, for every pack of coffee bags sold, we are going to plant a tree. So whether you enjoy your coffee black or white, you'll be helping to make the planet a little more green by enjoying Percol coffee bags.
  • For these light roast Colombian coffee bags, we source hand-picked beans from Fairtrade farms in Colombia. Choosing Fairtrade is important because it ensures a minimum price for coffee, regardless of whether the market value drops (which, with the increasing impact of climate change, it is more prone to do). So in these uncertain times, Fairtrade prices give farmers and their families a much-needed safety net which helps their communities grow and thrive and provides us with amazing coffee.
  • Tasting notes
  • A light roast coffee with flavours of berry and citrus fruits.
  • Packaged in a protective environment.
  • Fairtrade - Coffee is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%. For more information, visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Percol is a registered trademark of Löfbergs UK
  • Carefully Crafted Coffee
  • Just Add Hot Water
  • Hassle - Free Coffee
  • Strength - Roast - 3
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

100% Roasted Coffee

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy as Using a Tea Bag
  • 1 Add coffee bag to mug.
  • 2 Fill with boiled water and stir.
  • 3 Leave to brew for 3-4 mins.
  • 4 Remove bag and enjoy.
  • 5 Add milk or sweetener to taste.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Löfbergs UK,
  • Unit 1 Robin Hood Business Park,
  • Robin Hood Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D22 K710.

Return to

  • Löfbergs UK,
  • Unit 1 Robin Hood Business Park,
  • Robin Hood Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D22 K710.
  • percol.co.uk

Net Contents

20 x 8g ℮

View all Premium Instant Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good quality, great taste, easy to make

5 stars

Good quality, great taste, easy to make

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here