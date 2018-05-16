New
Belvita Fruit Crunch Raisin & Currant 225G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1612 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits with Cereals, Raisins and Currants, with Added Calcium, Iron and Vitamin B6.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Snack mindfully
- www.snackmindful.com
- belVita Fruit Crunch
- At belVita, we bake delicious snacks respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains.
- Our delicious fruit crunch slices contain fruit pieces & wholegrains, as well as vitamin B6 & iron, offering you a tasty & nutritious snack, that will keep you going(¹).
- (¹) Iron and vitamin B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- 70% less saturated fat(²)
- (²) Compared to the average UK market of sweet biscuits.
- Wholegrains & Fibres
- 72 Calories Per Biscuit
- Natural source of fibre
- Source of calcium, iron and vitamin B6
- With wholegrains
- Pack size: 225G
- Iron and vitamin B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Natural source of fibre
- Source of calcium, iron and vitamin B6
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 55.4 % [Wholegrain Cereals 28.3 % (Oatmeal 20.4 %, Whole Wheat Flour 7.9 %), Wheat Flour 26.5 %, Rice Flour 0.6 %], Raisins 14 %, Sugar, Currants 7.4 %, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Dextrins, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Pea Protein, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Concentrated Fruit Purees (Apple, Blueberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Strawberry), Apple Puree, Wheat Fibre, Humectant (Glycerol), Cinnamon, Vitamin B6, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Blueberry Concentrate, Carrot Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Milk.
Storage
Best before: see side of pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 portion = 37.5 g / 1 pack = 6 portions
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|2 biscuits (37.5 g)
|%** / 37.5 g
|Energy
|1612 kJ
|605 kJ
|-
|383 kcal
|144 kcal
|Fat
|9.1 g
|3.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|24 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|10 g
|Fibre
|7.5 g
|2.8 g
|Protein
|6.9 g
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.10 g
|Vitamin B6
|1.7 mg
|121 % of NRV**
|0.63 mg
|45 % of NRV**
|Calcium
|323 mg
|40 % of NRV**
|121 mg
|15 % of NRV**
|Iron
|10 mg
|75 % of NRV**
|3.9 mg
|28 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 37.5 g / 1 pack = 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
|-
