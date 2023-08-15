We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Noisy Snacks Broad Beans Beef Brisket Flavoured 100G

Noisy Snacks Broad Beans Beef Brisket Flavoured 100G

£2.50

£25.00/kg

Vegan

Broad Beans with a Beef Brisket Flavour Seasoning
Noise is our secret ingredient because every time you shake a Noisy Snack, you activate the extra flavours.We add extra flavouring to enhance the bold flavours in pack with the added bonus of being high protein, natural flavours
Healthier Snacks Worth Shouting About104 Calories Per ServingGreat taste 20215.9g Protein Per ServingGluten FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 100G
High Protein

Ingredients

Broad Beans (80.41%) Sunflower Oil, Natural Beef Brisket Flavour Seasoning (5%) (Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavourings (Smoked Sunflower Oil), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Oregano, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Parsley, Capsicum Extract), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake me to wake me!

