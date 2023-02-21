We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Craggy Range Te Muna Pinot Noir 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Craggy Range Te Muna Pinot Noir 75Cl
£28.00
£28.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red New Zealand Wine
  • The wine shows intense and complex flavours of fine Pinot Noir...floral notes, black cherry, root spices and a hint of earth. The palate is precise and long with a strong velvety texture unique to the vineyard. Cellar with confidence for at least five years.
  • Craggy Range is a family owned winery specialising in the production of expressive Single Vineyard wines. Our Martinborough vineyard is located at Te Muna, which means 'secret place'. This wine is sourced exclusively from parcels of vines growing in the old stony soils of the famed Martinborough Terrace. The grapes are hand picked and fermented with indigenous vineyard and cellar yeasts before spending time in small French oak barrels without racking.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Seductive aromas of dark cherry, dried rose petals & thyme. Elegant & long on the palate. Medium weight red fruit richness & fine-grained tannins are drawn out long across the palate by acidity to create a finish which is savoury & dry.

Region of Origin

North Island

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Craggy Range Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matt Stafford

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The majority of the fruit was destemmened; however 15% whole bunches were included to give complexity, fragrance and perfume. The wine was fermented in a combination of French oak cuves & open top stainless steel tanks with indigenous yeasts before being transferred to French oak barriques and aged for 10 months.

History

  • Craggy Range Vineyards made an important decision from the beginning to exclusively pursue the Single Vineyard Philosophy of winemaking - fresh thinking back in 1997. The Family Collection is a range of single vineyard wines representing the natural exuberance of each variety in the chosen terroir. Winemaking techniques are employed to maximise the expression of that character alongside the Craggy Range stamp of elegance, balance and texture.

Regional Information

  • The Te Muna Road vineyard is located in Martinborough. This region enjoys a climate that is closely aligned with the famous cool climate regions of Burgundy, the Loire Valley and Marlborough. Martinborough is the driest and warmest part of the wider Wairarapa/Wellington region, particularly in the critical late summer and autumn period. The Pinot Noir vines are planted on very old stony soils at a slightly higher altitude.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Craggy Range Vineyards Limited,
  • Waimarama Rd,
  • Havelock North,
  • N.Z.

Importer address

  • Mixbury Drinks Ltd,
  • 113 Regents Park Road,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Mixbury Drinks Ltd,
  • 113 Regents Park Road,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.
  • www.craggyrange.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here