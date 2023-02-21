Craggy Range Te Muna Pinot Noir 75Cl
Product Description
- Pinot Noir - Red New Zealand Wine
- The wine shows intense and complex flavours of fine Pinot Noir...floral notes, black cherry, root spices and a hint of earth. The palate is precise and long with a strong velvety texture unique to the vineyard. Cellar with confidence for at least five years.
- Craggy Range is a family owned winery specialising in the production of expressive Single Vineyard wines. Our Martinborough vineyard is located at Te Muna, which means 'secret place'. This wine is sourced exclusively from parcels of vines growing in the old stony soils of the famed Martinborough Terrace. The grapes are hand picked and fermented with indigenous vineyard and cellar yeasts before spending time in small French oak barrels without racking.
- Wine of New Zealand
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Seductive aromas of dark cherry, dried rose petals & thyme. Elegant & long on the palate. Medium weight red fruit richness & fine-grained tannins are drawn out long across the palate by acidity to create a finish which is savoury & dry.
Region of Origin
North Island
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Craggy Range Vineyards
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Matt Stafford
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- The majority of the fruit was destemmened; however 15% whole bunches were included to give complexity, fragrance and perfume. The wine was fermented in a combination of French oak cuves & open top stainless steel tanks with indigenous yeasts before being transferred to French oak barriques and aged for 10 months.
History
- Craggy Range Vineyards made an important decision from the beginning to exclusively pursue the Single Vineyard Philosophy of winemaking - fresh thinking back in 1997. The Family Collection is a range of single vineyard wines representing the natural exuberance of each variety in the chosen terroir. Winemaking techniques are employed to maximise the expression of that character alongside the Craggy Range stamp of elegance, balance and texture.
Regional Information
- The Te Muna Road vineyard is located in Martinborough. This region enjoys a climate that is closely aligned with the famous cool climate regions of Burgundy, the Loire Valley and Marlborough. Martinborough is the driest and warmest part of the wider Wairarapa/Wellington region, particularly in the critical late summer and autumn period. The Pinot Noir vines are planted on very old stony soils at a slightly higher altitude.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Craggy Range Vineyards Limited,
- Waimarama Rd,
- Havelock North,
- N.Z.
Importer address
- Mixbury Drinks Ltd,
- 113 Regents Park Road,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- Mixbury Drinks Ltd,
- 113 Regents Park Road,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
- www.craggyrange.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
