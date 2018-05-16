Tesco Bacon Steaks With Cream Cheese & Caramelised Onion 330G

1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 248kcal
Product Description
- Cured bacon steaks with added water, topped with a cream cheese melt, caramelised onion chutney and a black pepper and parsley crumb.
- READY TO COOK Topped with a sweet red onion chutney and a creamy cheese melt
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cured Bacon Steak (63%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Apple, Rice Flour, Cornflour, High Amylose Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Treacle [Cane Molasses, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup], Parsley, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Gelling Agent (Powdered Cellulose), Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Chilled: 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Retain pad underneath steaks during cooking to absorb excess cooking liquid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For extra crispy topping, cook for an additional 5 mins. Remove pad from bottom of steaks before serving. Do not overcook.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
330g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (147g**)
|Energy
|1033kJ / 248kcal
|1519kJ / 365kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|23.5g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|10.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|15.3g
|22.5g
|Salt
|1.15g
|1.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 294g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
