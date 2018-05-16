We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bacon Steaks With Cream Cheese & Caramelised Onion 330G

Tesco Bacon Steaks With Cream Cheese & Caramelised Onion 330G
£4.00
£12.13/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1519kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
23.5g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.4g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.3g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.69g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Cured bacon steaks with added water, topped with a cream cheese melt, caramelised onion chutney and a black pepper and parsley crumb.
  • READY TO COOK Topped with a sweet red onion chutney and a creamy cheese melt
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cured Bacon Steak (63%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Apple, Rice Flour, Cornflour, High Amylose Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Treacle [Cane Molasses, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup], Parsley, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Gelling Agent (Powdered Cellulose), Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Chilled: 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Retain pad underneath steaks during cooking to absorb excess cooking liquid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For extra crispy topping, cook for an additional 5 mins. Remove pad from bottom of steaks before serving. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (147g**)
Energy1033kJ / 248kcal1519kJ / 365kcal
Fat16.0g23.5g
Saturates7.1g10.4g
Carbohydrate10.1g14.8g
Sugars7.0g10.3g
Fibre1.2g1.8g
Protein15.3g22.5g
Salt1.15g1.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 294g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.

