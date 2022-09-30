We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Men The Full Works Gift Set

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN THE FULL WORKS GIFT SET
  • Our Nivea gift packaging is...
  • 100% plastic free
  • Made from FSC cardboard only
  • Printed using mineral oil free inks
  • www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive The Full Works - Conquer the five signs of skin irritation with this 5-piece set
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive The Full Works has all the sensitive skincare essentials needed for a complete grooming routine. The ultimate head-to-toe skincare kit for anyone who has sensitive skin, this 5-piece set is for men who want to achieve the perfect shave and smooth, nourished skin.
  • The gift set for men contains:
  • 1. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 250ml, a mild formula with Bamboo Extract calms and protects sensitive skin for a soothing shower experience.
  • 2. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Roll-On 50ml, a gentle formula that gives 48-hour reliable protection against sweat and odour while soothing Chamomile calms the skin to prevent irritation.
  • 3. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash 100ml, enriched with Vitamin E and Menthol to deeply cleanse while removing dirt and excess oils, giving dull skin a fresher, healthier-looking appearance.
  • 4. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam 200ml, enriched with Chamomile and Witch Hazel to soothe and calm irritated skin for a smooth, more enjoyable shaving experience. The shaving foam for men is specifically designed for sensitive skin.
  • 5. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser 75ml, an alcohol-free formula with Chamomile and Vitamin E provides all-day relief from 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness, and itchiness.
  • Nivea® Men Sensitive Shaving Foam
  • UKCA
  • Made in Germany.
  • Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash, Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Roll-On, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel
  • Durability after Opening - Months
  • 12
  • Made in Germany.
  • Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser
  • Durability after Opening - Months
  • 12
  • Made in Poland.
  • FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Sensitive Shaving Foam: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, PEG-7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Methylparaben, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Pantolactone, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Roll-On: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cellulose Gum, Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Piroctone Olamine

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.co.uk

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.

Early xmas presents...for my sensitive men!

5 stars

Bought with 3for2 offer as Christmas presents. Good for sensitive men in my life ! and great stocking fillers. Great value and always welcomed. Nice big box and it does have the 'full works'

