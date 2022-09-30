Nivea Men The Full Works Gift Set

Early xmas presents...for my sensitive men!
Bought with 3for2 offer as Christmas presents. Good for sensitive men in my life ! and great stocking fillers. Great value and always welcomed. Nice big box and it does have the 'full works'
Nivea® Men Sensitive Shaving Foam: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, PEG-7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Methylparaben, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Pantolactone, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Roll-On: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cellulose Gum, Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Piroctone Olamine
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.
