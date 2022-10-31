Bulldog Cedarwood, Tonka Bean Groom Kit
Product Description
- BULLDOG CEDARWOOD, TONKA BEAN GROOM KIT
- Plastic from Sugarcane
- You'll find this logo on the back of our tubes.
- It means they have been made using at least 50% plastic from sugarcane, which comes from a renewable resource, responsibly grown in Brazil.
- For more information, visit bulldogskincare.com/sugarcane
- Carbon Balanced
- www.carbonbalancedprinter.com
- World Land Trust™
- Our outer packaging is made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper
- Shower Gel
- Gently cleanses
- Face Wash
- Cleanses skin, leaving it looking visibly clear and feeling refreshed
- Moisturiser
- All day hydration
- At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural ingredients. That's why our Cedarwood & Tonka Bean and Original Grooming Kit combines its hero ingredients with our expert scientific knowledge to help you look and feel your best.
- Bulldog Understands Men
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org
- The perfect start to your day
- With Natural Ingredients
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Cedarwood & Tonka Bean Shower Gel: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Original Face Wash: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Original Moisturiser: Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evemia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: Wash
- Step 2: Cleanse
- Step 3: Moisturise
- Cedarwood & Tonka Bean Shower Gel
- Directions: Lather on wet skin and rinse.
- Original Face Wash
- Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.
- Original Moisturiser
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Edgewell Personal Care:
- Australia, Pty Ltd,
- 11 Talavera Road,
- NSW 2113.
- New Zealand, ULC,
- 128 Parnell Road,
Return to
- bulldogskincare.com
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
