Tesco Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Drip Cake

Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate frosting, covered with a hazelnut flavour chocolate ganache, decorated with caramel sauce, milk chocolate curls and chopped hazelnuts.
- Hand Decorated Coated with a rich & creamy chocolate & hazelnut flavour ganache.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Hazelnut Flavour Chocolate Ganache (33%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Brown Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Whole Milk, Cornflour, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fructose, Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Milk Sugar, Milk Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/14 of a cake (76g)
|Energy
|1788kJ / 428kcal
|1359kJ / 325kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|16.7g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|39.5g
|Sugars
|34.0g
|25.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
