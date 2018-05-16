We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Drip Cake

Tesco Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Drip Cake
£13.00
£13.00/each

1/14 of a cake

Energy
1359kJ
325kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1788kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate frosting, covered with a hazelnut flavour chocolate ganache, decorated with caramel sauce, milk chocolate curls and chopped hazelnuts.
  • Hand Decorated Coated with a rich & creamy chocolate & hazelnut flavour ganache.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hazelnut Flavour Chocolate Ganache (33%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Brown Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Whole Milk, Cornflour, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fructose, Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Milk Sugar, Milk Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/14 of a cake (76g)
Energy1788kJ / 428kcal1359kJ / 325kcal
Fat22.0g16.7g
Saturates8.1g6.2g
Carbohydrate52.0g39.5g
Sugars34.0g25.8g
Fibre2.8g2.1g
Protein4.0g3.0g
Salt0.28g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
