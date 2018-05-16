Hovis Home Bake Rustic White Rolls 4 Pack

Product Description
- 4 Part baked white rolls
- Hovis® rustic white rolls are deliciously versatile and baked to give a crisp crust and soft texture.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
- Baked in Just 10 Minutes
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sourdough (Wheat, Spelt), Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya, Mustard, Sesame Seeds & Lupin. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date, see front of pack. To keep your pack of rolls at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Baking Instructions: Remove the rolls from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200C / Fan 180C for 8-10 minutes. Baking time may vary depending on the type of oven. Allow to cool slightly.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 rolls
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
Return to
- Queries or Comments? We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- If you are contacting us about a particular pack of rolls, please provide us with the code and date from the front of pack.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394
- ROI: 1800 937502
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Bakeries Ireland,
Net Contents
4 x Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions per 100g
|Energy
|1150kJ, 271kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.95g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.