Tesco Finest Spiced Chicken With Lime & Mint Raita Pizza 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 249kcal
Product Description
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza base, topped with tikka masala spiced marinated chicken with spinach and a lime and mint raita drizzle.
- Our experts create our base using OO flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, then top it with Tikka Masala marinated chicken, fresh spinach and a cooling lime and mint raita to drizzle. Enjoy this Finest Pizza with a drizzle of the cooling lime and mint raita.
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza base, topped with Tikka masala spiced marinated chicken with spinach and a lime and mint raita drizzle. Lime and Mint Raita Drizzle.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Marinated Cooked Chicken (11%) [Chicken, Spiced Tomato Sauce (Tomato, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ginger Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Basil, Coriander, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Coriander Seed, Flavourings (Paprika, Turmeric), Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Mint, Bay Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Caraway Seed, Cumin Seed, Mace, Onion Powder), Corn Starch], Tomato, Lime and Mint Raita Sachet (5%) [Water, Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Whole Milk, Sugar, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coriander, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind, Mint, Garlic Purée, Lime Zest, Salt, Ginger Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Cumin, Turmeric, Tomato Purée, Dried Garlic, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Ginger Purée, Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Basil, Coriander, Deactivated Yeast, Coriander Seed, Flavourings (Paprika, Turmeric), Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Mint, Bay Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Caraway Seed, Cumin Seed, Mace, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 11 mins Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard, remove sachet and place to one side. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. Cook for 11 minutes. To prepare the lime and mint raita drizzle, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (200g)
|Energy
|1045kJ / 249kcal
|2090kJ / 497kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|17.2g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|61.2g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|11.4g
|22.8g
|Salt
|1.08g
|2.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
