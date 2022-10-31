Lynx Attract For Her Duo Gift Set
- Lynx Attract for Her Duo Gift Set
- LYNX isn’t just for the guys. So if you're thinking, 'what will I get her?', the answer's simple. Give her a LYNX Gift Set! A gift so popular, it’s a living legend. Whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Our iconic rose & bergamot scent, encapsulated in the LYNX Attract for Her Duo Gift Set, is all she needs to start her day fresh and make a lasting impression. Daughter, sister, wife, mum, auntie, cousin…whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake happiness when she opens this bad boy. These gifts for women feature full-size LYNX Attract for Her Bodywash and Bodyspray. With a 12-hour refreshing scent, the bodywash washes away odour and keeps her smelling shower-fresh and desired. Plus, our 100% plant-based moisturisers make her skin feel irresistibly soft, naturally. Featuring a vibrant mixture of succulent fruit and gentle floral notes, the bodyspray keeps her covered with 48-hour odour protection and high definition fragrance. This irresistible, iconic fragrance will boost her confidence, leaving her skin feeling fresh and clean, and smelling 100% ready. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts will give her the confidence to be the best version of the only thing she can be – herself.
- LYNX Attract for Her Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for her: LYNX Attract for Her Bodywash 225 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml
- Gift her our iconic, vibrant scent with this LYNX Gift Set that's perfect for everyone
- LYNX Attract for Her Bodywash boasts a subtle rose and bergamot scent that leaves her smelling great and feeling clean
- LYNX Attract for Her Bodyspray keeps her feeling confident and smelling sweet with its 48-hour high-definition scent
- These gifts for her are perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate Mother's Day present, Secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
- Our LYNX gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable
LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool
United Kingdom
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
