Tesco Finest Coastal Bite Cheddar 500G

Tesco Finest Coastal Bite Cheddar 500G
£5.00
£10.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Made with British Milk, matured for 13 months to develop a distinctive crunch.
  • Intense & Crumbly Matured on the Dorset Coast for 13 months to develop a distinctive crunch
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

appox.16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.80g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
