Cake Decor Christmas Tree Biscuit Kit 194G

Green Coloured Biscuit Mix, White Writing Icing Tube and Christmas Sprinkles for Decorating. Looking for inspiration? Scan the QR code for fun ways to use this product and for some top baking tips! Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone.

Why not try: Our super festive Cake Décor Christmas Jumper Biscuit Kit for some extra Christmas magic!

So easy Festive Feel-Good! Create Your Very Own Christmas Tree Biscuits with Our Festive Sprinkles and Writing Icing! Makes 8 Biscuits Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 194G

Ingredients

Green Coloured Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Copper Chlorophyllin), White Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent Pectin), Flavouring, Snowflake Mega Mix: Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrates (Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Carrot, Apple, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Shea), Rice Flour, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Beeswax), Flavouring

Allergy Information

Biscuit mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 8 biscuits

Net Contents

194g ℮

Preparation and Usage