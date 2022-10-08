Cake Decor Christmas Tree Biscuit Kit 194G

Green Coloured Biscuit Mix, White Writing Icing Tube and Christmas Sprinkles for Decorating.Looking for inspiration?Scan the QR code for fun ways to use this product and for some top baking tips! Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone.
Why not try: Our super festive Cake Décor Christmas Jumper Biscuit Kit for some extra Christmas magic!
So easyFestive Feel-Good!Create Your Very Own Christmas Tree Biscuits with Our Festive Sprinkles and Writing Icing!Makes 8 BiscuitsSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 194G
Ingredients
Green Coloured Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Copper Chlorophyllin), White Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent Pectin), Flavouring, Snowflake Mega Mix: Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrates (Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Carrot, Apple, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Shea), Rice Flour, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Beeswax), Flavouring
Allergy Information
Biscuit mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Makes 8 biscuits
Net Contents
194g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Just Add: Butter & WaterWhat You Need:65g softened butter15ml (1 tbsp) waterBake1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted oven)/gas mark 4.2. Carefully cut the tree shaped stencil out from the back of the box.3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper/baking parchment.4. Empty the biscuit mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter.5. Beat the mixture together until combined then mix in the water.6. Knead the dough together on a worktop until it forms a ball (add a sprinkle of flour if it is too sticky).7. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to approx. 5mm thick. Cut out the tree biscuits using the stencil.8. Re-roll any off-cuts and repeat step 7.9. Place the biscuits on the lined baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven for approx. 20-25 minutes.10. Cool for 5 minutes on the baking tray then remove and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.Decorate11. Once completely cooled, decorate the biscuits with the white writing icing and Christmas sprinkles.