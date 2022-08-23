We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Goldenfry Beef Gravy Granules 300G

3(1)Write a review
Goldenfry Beef Gravy Granules 300G
£0.90
£0.30/100g

Per 50ml serving contains

Energy
65kJ
16kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

-

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ

Product Description

  • Gravy Granules for Beef
  • Made in Yorkshire
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maltodextrin, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Goldenfry granules into a measuring jug.
  • Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stir until smooth and serve.
  • For thicker gravy, simply add more granules
  • Great to thicken and add flavour to casseroles

Name and address

  • Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
  • LS22 7DW.
  • Goldenfry Foods N.I. Ltd,
  • BT1 3GG.

Return to

  • Contact us at hello@goldenfry.co.uk
  • Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
  • LS22 7DW.
  • Goldenfry Foods N.I. Ltd,
  • BT1 3GG.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesmade up as directed Per 100mlmade up as directed Per 50ml serving
Energy131kJ65kJ
-31kcal16kcal
Fat2.2g1.1g
of which saturates1.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate3.1g1.5g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.92g0.46g
View all Gravy, Stuffing & Breadcrumbs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Doesn't go smooth has bits in.

3 stars

OK for gravy but doesn't mix completely into smooth gravy Not like the better quality gravy but a cheaper price. You get what you pay for.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here