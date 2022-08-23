Goldenfry Beef Gravy Granules 300G

Doesn't go smooth has bits in.
OK for gravy but doesn't mix completely into smooth gravy Not like the better quality gravy but a cheaper price. You get what you pay for.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ
Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maltodextrin, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Best Before End: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place.
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|made up as directed Per 100ml
|made up as directed Per 50ml serving
|Energy
|131kJ
|65kJ
|31kcal
|16kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.92g
|0.46g
