Fleurs De Prairie Cotes De Provence 187Ml

£3.00
£12.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fleurs de Prairie Cotes de Provence 187ml
  • Pack size: 187ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Florence Delabre

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Carignan, Cinsault, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • Harvested between August and September, the grapes for this elegant wine are direct pressed to ensure a light, fresh style. Grapes are fermented in 100% stainless steel tanks and fermented separately to achieve the best characteristic of each varietal.

History

  • "Fleurs de Prairie" is named in celebration of the free-spirited wildflowers carpeting our vineyards in the South of France. Made by the family-owned Les Grands Chais de France, Fleurs de Prairie is a Mediterranean combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provide ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness.

Regional Information

  • Fleurs de Prairie is sourced from hand selected vineyards throughout the Languedoc region, some of which have vines that are over 50 years old.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • EMB 33225C,
  • 33720-225,
  • France.

Return to

  • EMB 33225C,
  • 33720-225,
  • France.

Net Contents

187ml ℮

