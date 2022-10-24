Fleurs De Prairie Cotes De Provence 187Ml
Product Description
- Fleurs de Prairie Cotes de Provence 187ml
- Pack size: 187ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Les Grands Chais de France
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Florence Delabre
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Carignan, Cinsault, Mourvèdre
Vinification Details
- Harvested between August and September, the grapes for this elegant wine are direct pressed to ensure a light, fresh style. Grapes are fermented in 100% stainless steel tanks and fermented separately to achieve the best characteristic of each varietal.
History
- "Fleurs de Prairie" is named in celebration of the free-spirited wildflowers carpeting our vineyards in the South of France. Made by the family-owned Les Grands Chais de France, Fleurs de Prairie is a Mediterranean combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provide ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness.
Regional Information
- Fleurs de Prairie is sourced from hand selected vineyards throughout the Languedoc region, some of which have vines that are over 50 years old.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- EMB 33225C,
- 33720-225,
- France.
Return to
- EMB 33225C,
- 33720-225,
- France.
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.