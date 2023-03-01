We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tonic Daily Effervescent Orange & Mango Tablets X 20

5(3)

5(3)
£9.00

£0.45/each

Vegan

Food supplement with plants and stevia as sweetener.
Food supplementEveryday our body's strongest weapon, the immune system, works hard to protect us. Tonic daily immunity* is a high impact effervescent providing your immune system with regular top-ups of 10 important vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.*Vitamin A, C, D and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system
Powerful plantsNo added sugarVegan friendly
No added sugar

Ingredients

Vitamin C (as L-Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Acid (Citric Acid), Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Reishi Extract (Canoderma Lucidum, Fruiting Body, Der 15:1, 30% Polysaccharides), Natural Flavourings, Zinc Gluconate, L-Glutathione Reduced, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Cranberry Extract (Vaccinium Macrocarpon L., Fruit, Der 30-40:1), DL-Alfa-Tocopheryl Acetate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Retinyl Acetate, Beta-Carotene, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol

Net Contents

20 x Effervescent Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Enjoy daily by adding one tablet to 350ml of water

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

4 Years

