Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 6X330ml

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 6X330ml
£8.00
£4.04/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed in Italy since 1963 with authentic Italian craftmanship, passion and flair; Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer delivers a crisp and refreshing taste with light citrus notes.
  • Our exclusively grown Nostrano dell’Isola maize gives Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer it’s uplifting and unique taste, with a fast clean finish.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Pack size: 6 x 330ml can.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer is the perfect choice. Salute!
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro can be enjoyed at all occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a refreshing tasting beer.
  • Searching for an alcohol free alternative? Check out Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Brewed in Italy, with the same passion and flair, our Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer offers the same superior taste experience of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro - delivering a crisp and refreshing Italian taste, now as an option with zero alcohol. 92% of people who trialled Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% thought the taste matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - thanks to the hard work, dedication, and craft of our brewing team at Birra Peroni in Rome.
  • Taste profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley.

Tasting Notes

  • Peroni nastro azzurro is a crisp and refreshing beer crafted with passion and flair to offer a delicate balance of bitterness and subtle citrus aromatic notes

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End/Brewery: See Side of the Pack

Produce of

Brewed and Canned in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and Bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
  • Via Birolli,
  • 8 - Roma.
  • For:
  • Asahi UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.peroniitalia.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
KJ174
Kcal42
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.0g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0.4g
Salt0g
