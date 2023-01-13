Quaterpast Original Iced Coffee Concentrate 360Ml

Only for those with a sweet tooth
This is a very thick syrup type texture that takes quite a bit of stirring/shaking to mix properly. The coffee flavour is decent but not very strong. It smells much stronger than it tastes. You could add more for a stronger flavour but the excessive amount of sugar in this product overpowers it. Far too sweet for my taste. Bit disappointing.
INSANE!
This stuff is INSANE. I kind of don’t want to review it because I don’t want it to sell out but I also don’t want Tesco to stop selling it! I’m obsessed with cold brew and I’m forever trying to find one for home so I don’t spend on takeaway coffee and this is THE one. Right amount of sugar, would be good if they did a ‘skinny’ one. Going to bulk buy 😂
Nope.
Vile. Nowhere on the packaging does it state it’s sweetened, and it’s beyond sweetened! I was looking for a quick and easy solution to have cold brew in the morning without spending a fortune in coffee shops. This was not it. Horrible taste, can barely even taste the coffee.
If you love iced coffees, You NEED this!
INCREDIBLE… I love iced coffees and haven’t been able to find the perfect syrup until now! You NEED to try this, it is the right amount of coffee & sweetness. I will be bulk buying when I next go into Tesco. So so good!!!!
IF YOU LOVE ICED COFFEE YOU NEED THIS,GAME CHANGER
Received this today in my delivery and hello my fellow people in the coffee world, omg it’s amazing, as I like to call myself an ice coffee connoisseur lol ( my veins run with coffee) flavour is sooo good, I use it with vanilla almond milk or oat milk, over ice, it’s not sickly sweet like some ready made cartons or bottles are, it’s just dam GOOD especially in this hot weather we have had, Now some may say £4 is a tad expensive, but when you consider how many iced coffees you can make with this, a little does go along way, so if your not fussed in filling your glass with ice, pouring your amount of this dark gorgeous liquid over it followed by milk or water, you decide, this will certainly save you money in the foreseeable future, I hope they don’t delete this product as it is my saving grace in the ice coffee world, I have purchased the mocha one too but will do a review when I have tasted it, thank you Tesco’s ❤️
Yummy 😋
First tried this at the Good Food Show. Absolutely love it. Closest taste to cafe made one's. Would highly recommend 👌
Overbearing sweetness, limited coffee flavour
Bought for a quick solution to the morning iced coffee. The coffee taste is hard to identify due to how sweet it is. 33% of daily sugar allowance with the recommended 20ml serving. Would only recommend if you like a really sweet iced coffee with minimal coffee flavour. I wish they did an unsweetened version
Yuck
I didn't realise the main ingredient would be sugar (on tasting it). I couldn't even taste any coffee which was disappointing as I was looking forward to trying it. Waste of money as it went down the sink