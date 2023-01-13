We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quaterpast Original Iced Coffee Concentrate 360Ml

3.4(8)Write a review
Quaterpast Original Iced Coffee Concentrate 360Ml
£4.00
£1.11/100ml

Product Description

  • Quaterpast Orig Iced Coffee Conct 360ml
  • Iced coffees, Iced lattes, Mochaccinos
  • Cold Brewed
  • Beverage Concentrate
  • Add Ice & Water
  • Add Ice & Milk
  • Add to Hot Chocolate
  • Makes 18 cups
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Non GMO
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Glucose, Cane Sugar, Filtered Water, Coffee Powder (4.0%), Flavour, Colour (E150a, E150d), Citric Acid (E330), Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Caffeine.

Storage

For BBD refer to bottle neck or label. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Make yourself a delicious Iced Coffee!
  • Add ice to a glass, fill 10% of the glass with Quarterpast, top the remaining 90% with milk or water, stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 18 x 20mL Syrup

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Quarterpast,
  • 79 Rotu Drive,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Distributor address

  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Way,
  • Dinnington,
  • Sheffield,
  • S25 2JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • WWW.QUARTERPAST.COM
  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Way,
  • Dinnington,
  • Sheffield,
  • S25 2JZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

360ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity 20mLAverage Quantity 100mL
Energy305kJ1520kJ
Fat, Total0.0g0.0g
Saturated0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g87.0g
Sugars10.0g48.0g
Protein0.0g1.0g
Salt0.0g0.2g
Caffeine40mg216.8mg
Servings per bottle: 18 x 20mL Syrup--

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Only for those with a sweet tooth

3 stars

This is a very thick syrup type texture that takes quite a bit of stirring/shaking to mix properly. The coffee flavour is decent but not very strong. It smells much stronger than it tastes. You could add more for a stronger flavour but the excessive amount of sugar in this product overpowers it. Far too sweet for my taste. Bit disappointing.

INSANE!

5 stars

This stuff is INSANE. I kind of don’t want to review it because I don’t want it to sell out but I also don’t want Tesco to stop selling it! I’m obsessed with cold brew and I’m forever trying to find one for home so I don’t spend on takeaway coffee and this is THE one. Right amount of sugar, would be good if they did a ‘skinny’ one. Going to bulk buy 😂

Nope.

1 stars

Vile. Nowhere on the packaging does it state it’s sweetened, and it’s beyond sweetened! I was looking for a quick and easy solution to have cold brew in the morning without spending a fortune in coffee shops. This was not it. Horrible taste, can barely even taste the coffee.

If you love iced coffees, You NEED this!

5 stars

INCREDIBLE… I love iced coffees and haven’t been able to find the perfect syrup until now! You NEED to try this, it is the right amount of coffee & sweetness. I will be bulk buying when I next go into Tesco. So so good!!!!

IF YOU LOVE ICED COFFEE YOU NEED THIS,GAME CHANGER

5 stars

Received this today in my delivery and hello my fellow people in the coffee world, omg it’s amazing, as I like to call myself an ice coffee connoisseur lol ( my veins run with coffee) flavour is sooo good, I use it with vanilla almond milk or oat milk, over ice, it’s not sickly sweet like some ready made cartons or bottles are, it’s just dam GOOD especially in this hot weather we have had, Now some may say £4 is a tad expensive, but when you consider how many iced coffees you can make with this, a little does go along way, so if your not fussed in filling your glass with ice, pouring your amount of this dark gorgeous liquid over it followed by milk or water, you decide, this will certainly save you money in the foreseeable future, I hope they don’t delete this product as it is my saving grace in the ice coffee world, I have purchased the mocha one too but will do a review when I have tasted it, thank you Tesco’s ❤️

Yummy 😋

5 stars

First tried this at the Good Food Show. Absolutely love it. Closest taste to cafe made one's. Would highly recommend 👌

Overbearing sweetness, limited coffee flavour

2 stars

Bought for a quick solution to the morning iced coffee. The coffee taste is hard to identify due to how sweet it is. 33% of daily sugar allowance with the recommended 20ml serving. Would only recommend if you like a really sweet iced coffee with minimal coffee flavour. I wish they did an unsweetened version

Yuck

1 stars

I didn't realise the main ingredient would be sugar (on tasting it). I couldn't even taste any coffee which was disappointing as I was looking forward to trying it. Waste of money as it went down the sink

