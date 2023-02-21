Kenco Iced Or Hot Vanilla Latte 8 X 20.3G

Quick coffee
Tried this on offer. It was a nice change from plain latte and i think the choice of hot or cold is good although i don't like cold coffee myself
Kenco Iced
nice taste my family they love it. taste real good I buy it again
Not bad, bit sweet
If you like this kind of thing when you buy coffee at a coffee shop then you'll most likely enjoy it. I found it to he a bit sweet for my taste.
Would buy again
Easy and convenient coffee that tastes good. Perfect for taking to work and just need hot or cold added. Product was brought as part of a promotional offer and I would buy product again.
I like mine hotâ¦
nice creamy flavour - easy to use - i dont like cold coffee - a bit sweet - tried as part of a promotion â¦
Easy to use
Easy to use. Great creamy flavour. Handy to keep in bag when travelling. Prefer them hot personally. Reasonable price for 8 sachets. Purchased these as part of a promo.
Great coffee
Great coffee, love that you can have it hot or cold. Bought as part of a promotion.
Great sachet coffee
Great vanilla latte sachet - mixes well hot but not so well cold
Veristile
Love that you can enjoy these hot or cold. Bought as part of a promotion
Mmmmm delicious
These are delicious hot. I didnt try them cold as I am not a fan of cold coffee but can recommend them hot.