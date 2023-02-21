We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kenco Iced Or Hot Vanilla Latte 8 X 20.3G

Kenco Iced Or Hot Vanilla Latte 8 X 20.3G
Each 20.3g serving contains

Energy
339kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage
  • Iced or Hot Perfect for Any Occasion. A refreshingly smooth and sweet Vanilla Latte you can enjoy iced or hot. Expertly blended to a coffee shop quality for a deliciously velvety sip, perfect for any occasion. Simply swirl in hot water for those moments when you need to unwind, or add cold water instead if you're in the mood for a delicious ice cold refreshing hit. Why not use hot or cold milk in place of water if you're looking for an even creamier, more indulgent drink. Home of cofficionados since 1923, Kenco is made up of hundreds of experts passionate about the excellence of coffee. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Uplifting indulgence whichever way you fancy. Iced Latte or Hot Latte.
  • If you liked this, why not try the Iced/Hot Salted Caramel Latte.
  • Let's make great coffee together.
  • Front of pack depicts serving suggestion only. Syrup, vanilla flower and vanilla pod not included.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • On the Go
  • Vanilla Latte Sachets
  • Pack size: 162.4G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (5.6%), Flavourings (contains Milk), Modified Starch, Anticaking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Stabilizer (E340), Thickener (E415), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • It's the Way You Make It
  • 1. Indulgence begins with one sachet of kenco iced/hot latte
  • Empty it into your favourite mug
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot or cold water
  • If making hot, water should not be boiling
  • 3. Stir well until it looks smooth & silky
  • A longer stir makes it even better
  • Sip, Savour & Enjoy!

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts Gb Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,

Net Contents

8 x 20.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer serving*RI%
Energy1668 kJ339 kJ
-394 kcal80 kcal4 %
Fat7.0 g1.4 g2 %
of which saturates6.9 g1.4 g7 %
Carbohydrates75 g15 g6 %
of which sugars51 g10 g11 %
Dietary Fibre0.3 g0.1 g-
Protein7.4 g1.5 g3 %
Salt0.72 g0.15 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---
26 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Quick coffee

Tried this on offer. It was a nice change from plain latte and i think the choice of hot or cold is good although i don't like cold coffee myself

Kenco Iced

nice taste my family they love it. taste real good I buy it again

Not bad, bit sweet

If you like this kind of thing when you buy coffee at a coffee shop then you'll most likely enjoy it. I found it to he a bit sweet for my taste.

Would buy again

Easy and convenient coffee that tastes good. Perfect for taking to work and just need hot or cold added. Product was brought as part of a promotional offer and I would buy product again.

I like mine hotâ¦

nice creamy flavour - easy to use - i dont like cold coffee - a bit sweet - tried as part of a promotion â¦

Easy to use

Easy to use. Great creamy flavour. Handy to keep in bag when travelling. Prefer them hot personally. Reasonable price for 8 sachets. Purchased these as part of a promo.

Great coffee

Great coffee, love that you can have it hot or cold. Bought as part of a promotion.

Great sachet coffee

Great vanilla latte sachet - mixes well hot but not so well cold

Veristile

Love that you can enjoy these hot or cold. Bought as part of a promotion

Mmmmm delicious

These are delicious hot. I didnt try them cold as I am not a fan of cold coffee but can recommend them hot.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

