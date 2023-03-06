Good Gracious Hydrate Shea Butter Conditioner 250Ml

Good Gracious Hydrate Shea Bttr Cond 250ml

Wave goodbye to sad, dry and thirsty hair and say hello to shiny happy hair with our Smooth & Hydrate range packed with Shea Butter, Omega Oils and Ceramides. Enjoy weightless, hydrated hair which feels great!

The Brand that Really Cares

Intense moisture, restorative nutrients and shine enhancing ceramides for smooth, healthy locks 97% Natural Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients Free from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oils Always tested on people, not animals Vegan friendly

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Betaine, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citronellol, Raspberry Seed Oil/Palm Oil Aminopropanediol Esters, Limonene, Eugenol, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

250ml ℮

